A man has been jailed after leaving a baby with significant injuries in Burnley.

Police received the report, of a baby being taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, with multiple bleeds on the brain, on February 20, 2024. An investigation was launched, and 26-year-old Dylan Saville was arrested on suspicion of assualt causing grevious bodily harm.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Saville, of Helme Lane, Meltham, West Yorkshire, was charged with assault causing grevious bodily harm. It was found that Saville had assaulted the child by shaking, leaving the baby boy with significant injuries. At the time of his arrest, he denied the offence, and feigned worry for the baby. He pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court, and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

DC Shanaz Kone, of our East Child Protection Team said: “Saville assaulted a baby - one of the most innocent members of our society, who will be left with lifelong effects from his injuries.

Dylan Saville

“My thoughts are with the baby, and his loved ones as he continues to recover. The severity of his injuries shows how this could have easily had a different, heartbreaking outcome.

“It has been a real team effort within Child Protection to secure a conviction and it is not for me to comment on the sentence, but I do hope the knowledge that Saville has been brought to justice and will spend time behind bars brings some comfort to the baby’s family.”