Man jailed after exposing himself to girls playing near Burnley park

A man who indecently exposed himself to children near a Burnley park has been jailed.
By John Deehan
Published 14th Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
On Saturday, Alan Mercer (58) asked a group of girls who were playing in woods close to Lockyer Park, near to Sycamore Avenue, to stand guard while he went for a wee. Having then told the victims he had finished, they turned around to find Mercer with his trousers around his ankles.

Following CCTV enquiries, police arrested Mercer on Sunday. He was charged with exposure, and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mercer, formerly of Astley Street, Dukinfield, was jailed for 26 weeks. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

A police spokesman said: “We do not tolerate behaviour of this nature and we will do everything in our power to identify the offender and put them before the courts.”