On Saturday, Alan Mercer (58) asked a group of girls who were playing in woods close to Lockyer Park, near to Sycamore Avenue, to stand guard while he went for a wee. Having then told the victims he had finished, they turned around to find Mercer with his trousers around his ankles.

Following CCTV enquiries, police arrested Mercer on Sunday. He was charged with exposure, and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mercer, formerly of Astley Street, Dukinfield, was jailed for 26 weeks. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.