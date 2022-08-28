Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) following reports that a number of people had attended an address on Monarch Street in the Oswaldtwistle area where a shotgun was fired.

Two vehicles and the front window of a property were damaged but thankfully no-one was injured.

Officers attended and a number of vehicles used by the offenders were identified and traced – one in Merseyside and one in Staffordshire. Those vehicles have now been recovered.

Police have a man in custody over the firing of a shotgun in Lancashire

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is underway to identify the offenders and to establish a motive for the incident. Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including house to house in the area and examining CCTV.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is currently in custody.

Detective Insp Tracey McMurdo, of East Police, said: “I recognise the concern this incident will have caused in the local area and while I am pleased that we have made one arrest our enquiries remain at a really early stage and are very much on-going.

“We will not tolerate gun crime on the streets of Lancashire – we have seen in recent days the truly devastating impact such criminality can have, both regionally and nationally, and it is only a matter of good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt in last night’s incident at a site where children and families were present.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us in our enquiries to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0087 of today (Sunday, August 28th)