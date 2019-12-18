Man in court over historical Burnley rape charge

A 46-year-old man appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of conspiracy to rape a girl under the age of 16 years, in the town.

Yasin Hamid-Taha is alleged to have committed the offence between May 2000 and May 2002.

The defendant, of Mount Pleasant Road, Tottenham, London, was unconditionally bailed until a hearing at Burnley Crown Court on February 7th.

His co-defendant, Audrey Hamid- Taha (53), of Forth View Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, Fife, appeared before the Burnley Bench in October and her hearing at the higher court was also adjourned until the same date.