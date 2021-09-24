Man denies trying to murder two women in double stabbing incident at Burnley Marks and Spencer store

Munawar Hussain ( 57) pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder at the department store in Burnley on December, 2nd, 2020.

Hussain, who is from the town, appeared at Manchester Crown Court by video link from a secure hospital.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said he 'did not attempt to murder them' when asked to enter his pleas.

A man has denied trying to murder two women in a Marks and Spencer store in an alleged terror attack.

Prosecutors are treating the knife attack as a terrorist case.

The store's manager, in her 40s, was stabbed in the neck, while a customer, in her 60s, suffered arm wounds.