Wahid Hussain (34) of Richmond Road, Accrington, was arrested over the weekend.

He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody, dangerous driving, assault and obstructing / resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 28th.

