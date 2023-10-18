Man charged with string of burglaries at business premises in Burnley and Padiham
A man has been charged with a string of burglaries at business premises in the Burnley and Padiham area.
Police arrested Adam Bullen (36) of no fixed address on Monday.
After consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, he has been charged with nine offences of burglary, one offence of theft of a pedal cycle and one offence of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Bullen has been remanded in custody and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.