News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Man charged with string of burglaries at business premises in Burnley and Padiham

A man has been charged with a string of burglaries at business premises in the Burnley and Padiham area.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police arrested Adam Bullen (36) of no fixed address on Monday.

After consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, he has been charged with nine offences of burglary, one offence of theft of a pedal cycle and one offence of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Bullen has been remanded in custody and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.