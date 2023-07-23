News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with causing death of 15-year-old girl after van crash in Lancashire

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 08:26 BST
The van crashed through a road barrier on the A56 slip road (Credit: Google)The van crashed through a road barrier on the A56 slip road (Credit: Google)
The van crashed through a road barrier on the A56 slip road (Credit: Google)

Emergency services were called following a collision on the A56 slip road which leads on to the A679 Burnley Road on Friday, July 7.

A Mercedes van had smashed through a road barrier before sliding down a steep ravine shortly after 7pm.

A 15-year-old passenger “suffered serious injuries” in the collision and was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The girl, who was later named as Bonny Rae Barrow, was later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital where she sadly died.

Cameron Hughes, 23, of Haddington Drive, Blackley, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court last Saturday (July 15) and was remanded to appear before Preston Crown Court on August 14.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst a man has been charged, this is still an ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information about the collision should contact Lancashire police on 101 quoting log 1253 of July 7 or email [email protected]