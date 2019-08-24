Man charged with attempted robbery in Burnley

A man has been charged by detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Burnley.

Police were called around 8.40pm on Thursday August 22 to reports of an incident at Food and Booze in Lyndhurst Road.

A man had entered the store and allegedly threatened a shop worker with a knife demanding cash from the till.

The victim fought the man off, with the attacker leaving the scene empty-handed.

Police said Kyle Carter, aged 19, of Mitella Street, Burnley, has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He was due to appear before Burnley Magistrates’ Court this morning.