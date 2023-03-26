At around 3.20pm on Friday (March 24), officers were called to Fawcett Close to a report that a man in his 40s had been attacked with a weapon.

The victim suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday (March 25), Lancashire Police said they had arrested a 31-year-old man in Accrington on Saturday morning.

After consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lee Pearson, 31, of Lincoln Place, Haslingden, has now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and dangerous driving.

He has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday morning (March 27).