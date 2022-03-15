Man charged after tiles thrown from Burnley rooftop
Police have charged a man following an incident at the weekend in which tiles were thrown from a rooftop towards emergency services, vehicles and members of the public.
Ryan Thompson (32) has been charged with numerous counts of criminal damage, affray and causing a public nuisance.
A police spokesman said: “There was an incident on Padiham Road, Burnley, on Saturday March 12th where a male climbed onto the roof of several residential and business properties and proceeded to damage them by ripping tiles from the roof.
"The male then continued to throw items from the roof towards people, property and emergency vehicles parked below.
“This resulted in the road being shut for sometime and a great amount of disruption caused. The incident involved numerous agencies including the Fire and Rescue Service, the North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire County Council.
"The male was arrested a short time later and you will be pleased to know that he has been charged and remanded for numerous offences.”