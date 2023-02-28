Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in unexplained circumstances in Lancashire

Lancashire Police are appealing for information following the death of a woman in Oswaldtwistle.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service around 5.15pm on Saturday (February 25) to a report of a sudden death in Kingfisher Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended an address with a woman in her 50s found unresponsive, and sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation underway after the death of woman in East Lancashire.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and a post-mortem has taken place with a cause of death yet to be established.

Lancashire Police confirm an investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detectives are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

Detective Chief Insp Allen Davies, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “An investigation is underway after the death of a woman in Oswaldtwistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we have made an arrest, we remain open-minded about the circumstances around how and when the woman died.

“At this stage we are very keen to speak to any witnesses.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Kingfisher Court area between lunchtime on Friday (February 24) and 5pm on Saturday (February 25).

“Did you see anything unusual or anyone acting suspicious? Furthermore, if you travelled through the area and have dashcam footage, please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1021 of February 25.