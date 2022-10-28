News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A and B drugs after police raid in Clitheroe

Police have raided a house in Clitheroe over suspected drug dealing after a tip-off from the public.

By Dominic Collis
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 9:30am

Acting on intelligence received from the local community, officers executed the drugs warrant at a house in Woone Lane.

A local man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area can contact police on 101, online, or Crimestoppers.

Police executed a drugs warrant at a house in Clitheroe

A police spokesman said: “Drugs blight communities and we will do all we can to help get rid of them.”