Man arrested in Burnley as part of police operation to catch East Lancashire's 'most wanted'

Last week police issued East Lancashire's top five most wanted people as part of the operation.

Kyle Granite (29) from Rishton was arrested in Burnley following our appeal and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court today.

Police now want the public's help to find the others trying to evade capture. They are:

Police have released the names of East Lancashire's 'most wanted'

Jason Pilkington

Wanted after failing to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court last month. The 48-year-old is wanted on warrant in connection with an offence of criminal damage.

Pilkington, of Russell Terrace, Padiham is described as 5ft 9in tall of slim build. He has links to Pendle and Burnley.

Keith Bridson

Wanted on bench warrant issued by Burnley Crown Court. The 30-year-old is wanted after failing to appear at court in connection with an attempted burglary.

Bridson, previously of Accrington Road Burnley is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with receding hair.

He has links to Preston, Morecambe, Burnley and Hyndburn.

Janine Thompson

Wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court last month.

The 40-year-old is wanted on warrant in connection with possession with intent to supply drugs.

Thompson, previously of Blackburn Road, Accrington, is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with dark hair.

She has links to Accrington, Haslingden and Rossendale.

Anybody who sees these people, or has information about where they may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.

Ch Insp Stephen Holgate, who is coordinating the Operation said: "If you see any of these individuals or have any information on their whereabouts we need to hear from you.

"We arrest a significant number of people who are wanted as part of our daily business. However, a small number of people will do all that they can to evade capture by the Police and go to ground. If you can help us locate these individuals please get in touch.

"Operation Hunter sends a clear message to criminals that there will be no hiding place. For those who think they can evade the criminal justice system, they are wrong - it is only a matter of time before you are caught."