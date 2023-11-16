Man arrested as cash, drugs and counterfeit notes seized by police in Burnley
Thousands of pounds in cash, a substantial amount of drugs and suspected counterfeit notes were seized by police from a house in Kyan Street.
Officers found the stash during a warrant in which a 28 year old man was arrested.
A police spokesman said: “We will continue to listen to the public and drive our targeted activity around what really matters most to our communities.”
You can report drug dealing in your area via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, calling police on 101, or e-mail [email protected]