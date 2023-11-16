Thousands of pounds in cash, a substantial amount of drugs and suspected counterfeit notes were seized by police from a house in Kyan Street.

Officers found the stash during a warrant in which a 28 year old man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to listen to the public and drive our targeted activity around what really matters most to our communities.”