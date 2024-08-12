Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape and one of attempted rape, actual bodily harm, threats to kill, strangulation and breach of a notification order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Lewis (34), of no fixed abode, was found and arrested over the weekend, following a police appeal, and is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).

Police launched an investigation after after the incident which happened in the early hours of last Wednesday.

The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.