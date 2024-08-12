Man arrested and charged with rape and attempted rape in Burnley
A man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape and one of attempted rape, actual bodily harm, threats to kill, strangulation and breach of a notification order.
Christian Lewis (34), of no fixed abode, was found and arrested over the weekend, following a police appeal, and is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).
Police launched an investigation after after the incident which happened in the early hours of last Wednesday.
The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.