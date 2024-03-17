Man arrested and charged for brandishing machete in Nelson town centre

A man has been charged after he was arrested for brandishing a machete in Nelson town centre.
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Police were notified by the public of a man brandishing a machete on Friday. PC Marsden soon found the suspect, challenged and detained him. He was in possession of a machete with a blade approximately 40cm in length.

Following interview, Nidham Ferchichi of no fixed abode was charged with being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded and will be appearing at court tomorrow (Monday).