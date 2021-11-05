Man arrested after police seize suspected Class A drugs in Clitheroe house raid

Officers from the Ribble Valley and Pendle task force made the discovery after executing a warrant at the property yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "A variety of suspected Class A drugs have been recovered by the police and one male has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"Officers will continue to target those who are involved in the supply of drugs, which will no doubt make our communities a safer place to be.

The drugs raid took place yesterday afternoon