Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating following the discovery of a large cannabis farm at a property on Burnley Road, Crawshawbooth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers executed a drugs warrant on Monday March 31st, and found more than 200 plants growing across multiple rooms of the property, all of which have been seized.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to ensure the area was safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis. He has since been further arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and an investigation is currently ongoing.

The large cannabis farm was discovered in Crawshawbooth by police

Officers were also out with Lancashire Parking Services in the afternoon tackling concerns raised via Lancashire Talking. This part of the operation targeted parking issues outside a number of schools in the area, focused on improving safety and parking practices during school drop-off and pick-up times. A couple of drivers were given words of advice.

Local neighbourhood police Sergeant Paul Marsden said: “The cultivation of cannabis has many hidden dangers, including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a cannabis farm can have harmful consequences.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just one of many operations we have planned across the Valley to tackle the issues you have raised to us, including going out with parking services on a regular basis covering all the schools in and around the local area.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

A police spokesman said: “We would encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to take our Lancashire Talking survey. You can also sign up to In the Know to keep updated with what’s going on in your area, visit https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/.”