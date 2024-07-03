A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a stabbing in Brierfield.

Officers, some of them armed, found a man aged in his 30s had been assaulted and suffered stab injuries to his back. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.A 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and is currently in custody.Any witnesses or anyone who has information, please contact 101 - log 1571 of 2nd July 2024.