Three men were arrested and one will appear in court later this week after a police chase last Friday.

The drama happened after officers from the Burnley taskforce spotted a car that had been linked to an incident earlier in the day where there were reports of weapons on board.

A pursuit took place when the vehicle failed to stop. It eventually came to a stop in Padiham and one male tried to run away but was detained by police dog Bane. Officers located a large machete in the vehicle and three males aged 22, 16 and 17 were arrested at scene.

Police dog Bane helped to detain a man (22) after a police chase ended in Padiham last Friday. Burnley taskforce officers discovered a machete (pictured) in the vehicle driven by the man who was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court.