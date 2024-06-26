Man (22) due to appear in court after officers find machete in car after police chase ends in Padiham
The drama happened after officers from the Burnley taskforce spotted a car that had been linked to an incident earlier in the day where there were reports of weapons on board.
A pursuit took place when the vehicle failed to stop. It eventually came to a stop in Padiham and one male tried to run away but was detained by police dog Bane. Officers located a large machete in the vehicle and three males aged 22, 16 and 17 were arrested at scene.
Calvin Ritchie ( 22 ) was charged with dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving with no licence and no insurance. Ritchie was remanded and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates.The other two males have been bailed pending further enquiries.