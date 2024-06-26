Man (22) due to appear in court after officers find machete in car after police chase ends in Padiham

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three men were arrested and one will appear in court later this week after a police chase last Friday.

The drama happened after officers from the Burnley taskforce spotted a car that had been linked to an incident earlier in the day where there were reports of weapons on board.

Read More
26 cracking photos from Ladies' Night hosted by The HUB at Padiham held at Padih...

A pursuit took place when the vehicle failed to stop. It eventually came to a stop in Padiham and one male tried to run away but was detained by police dog Bane. Officers located a large machete in the vehicle and three males aged 22, 16 and 17 were arrested at scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police dog Bane helped to detain a man (22) after a police chase ended in Padiham last Friday. Burnley taskforce officers discovered a machete (pictured) in the vehicle driven by the man who was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court.Police dog Bane helped to detain a man (22) after a police chase ended in Padiham last Friday. Burnley taskforce officers discovered a machete (pictured) in the vehicle driven by the man who was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court.
Police dog Bane helped to detain a man (22) after a police chase ended in Padiham last Friday. Burnley taskforce officers discovered a machete (pictured) in the vehicle driven by the man who was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court.

Calvin Ritchie ( 22 ) was charged with dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving with no licence and no insurance. Ritchie was remanded and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates.The other two males have been bailed pending further enquiries.