Lindsay Birkbeck murder: police release CCTV of suspect pulling a blue wheelie bin found at Accrington Cemetery

The blue wheelie bin in the CCTV footage was later found near Lindsay's body in Accrington Cemetery, police said.

They now say the man pulling the wheelie bin in the video is a suspect in their murder investigation.

A still from CCTV which police say shows a suspect in their investigation.

The CCTV, captured on August 17, five days after Lindsay disappeared, shows the man walking along Burnley Road towards Accrington at around 2:30pm.

Officers said that after he passes the camera, he turns down Whitewell Road towards the cemetery where Lindsay's body was later found.

A bin similar to the one in the footage was found at the scene by investigators.

Detective Supt Andy Cribbin, who is leading the murder inquiry, said: “The man in these images is now a suspect in our investigation and I am appealing for the public’s help to try and identify him. If anyone thinks they know who this person is I would urge them to come forward and contact us urgently.

“I am however conscious that there could be a perfectly reasonable explanation for this footage so if this is you in these images then I would ask you to come and speak to us so we can eliminate you from our inquiry.”

A post mortem found Lindsay had died due to what police described as "compression of the neck".

Anyone with information can submit it through the major crime web portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119E06-PO1

Alternatively call police on 101 quoting log number 0824 of August 26th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.