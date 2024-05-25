Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives conducting a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Bournemouth have arrested a teenager from Lancashire

At 11.42pm on Friday 24 May 2024, Dorset Police received a report that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Very sadly, a 34-year-old woman from Poole was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she continues to receive treatment.

Following extensive fast-time enquiries, a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Durley Chine beach between 10pm on Friday 24 May 2024 and midnight and saw anything unusual. Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1. If you are unable to submit information online, call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.