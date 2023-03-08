Drink and drugs have been causing problems once again on Lancashire’s roads this week.
Failed roadside tests are becoming an increasing theme when vehicles are pulled over, with one man becoming so violent after he was stopped that part of the M6 had to be closed off for safety.
On social media, people praised the police for their swift efforts.
One person commented: “What a whopper. Great work”.
In another case, a learner driver under the influence of cocaine was found driving alone and without L plates in Blackpool town centre.
In Preston, a BMW Z3 driver failed a roadside test for drugs and then refused a formal blood test in custody.
This Volvo XC60 was stopped at Lancaster services after being followed on the M6 by officers.
After a search of the vehicle a large amount of cash was found and seized under the Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA).
Police had to close part of the northbound carriageway of the M6 on March 3, after a driver became violent.
The man had been pulled over being seen driving on the hard shoulder and undertaking HGVs.
He failed a roadside breath test for alcohol and then became violent.
A police spokesman said: "Driver became violent so we had to close the Northbound carriageway for a short while to safely get the driver into secure transport."
3. On the phone
This van was hogging lane two on the M6 northbound. Police patrols drove alongside the vehicle and could see the driver on his phone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver issued witgh six penalty points and a £200 fine.
4. Honda Civic
This Honda Civic was stopped by patrol HO30 in Garstang Road, Preston.
The driver confirmed he had recently smoked cannabis and unsurprisingly failed a roadside test for the drug.
He was arrested and an evidential blood sample was obtained.
