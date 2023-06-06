Lancashire Police hunting Nelson robbery suspect release CCTV still
Police want to trace a man in connection with robberies against vulnerable victims in Nelson.
By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Between Sunday, May 21st and Monday, May 29th, the suspect entered two separate ground floor properties by using threats of violence towards the sole occupants.
Inside, he made threats to inflict harm – both victims were vulnerable due to serious illnesses – and stole cash from them.
The properties were in proximity to one another in the Smith Street area.
Anyone with information, please call 101.