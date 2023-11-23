Police investigating the circumstances which led to a woman’s death have appealed for the public’s help to get answers for her family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Busker Joanne Neild (50) was last seen at the end of March when she was outside Tesco in Accrington.

Sadly, in July her body was found in the water at Hyndburn Brook at Rishton. She had links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now police want more information to shed light on how Joanne lost her life and have released CCTV footage to jog the public’s memory.

Joanne Neild (50) was last seen at the end of March when she was busking outside Tesco in Accrington

The first part of the CCTV clip shows Joanne speaking to the driver of a car in Edgar Street, Accrington, at 12-10am on Tuesday, March 14th.

This person is a witness and could have important information that could help the investigation, so police need to speak to them as soon as possible.

The second part of the clip show the last recorded movements we have of Joanne. She is captured walking along Blackburn Road, Accrington, minutes after her interaction with the driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We are confident that somebody will have seen Joanne as she continued to walk towards Accrington town centre.

“We still have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation who have carried out countless enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to Joanne’s death.

“At this stage we are continuing to keep an open mind.

“If you are the driver of the car or if you saw Joanne after 12:15am on March 14th we would ask that you get in contact as quickly as possible.”