Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner is seeking residents' views on policing.

Clive Grunshaw has launched a county-wide survey, ahead of setting the priorities for his Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire.

The plan sets the direction for Lancashire Constabulary and against which the Commissioner will hold the Chief Constable to account.

The document will set out strategic priorities that the force will focus on over the coming years. The Commissioner will assess and challenge progress against each priority as part of his regular accountability meetings with Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett and her team.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw.

“Setting the Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire is a big responsibility and my job is to make sure that the priorities I set reflect what Lancashire residents want to see.

"I am taking full advantage of existing research, information available from the Constabulary and other community safety partners as well as information members of the public share with me and my Office.

"This survey is an opportunity to ensure that the areas of policing I want the force to focus on reflect the needs of the people of Lancashire.

"Before I set the priorities, I want to hear from as many Lancashire residents as possible and make sure that people have their chance to share their views on crime and policing in our county.

"I would like to urge everyone in Lancashire to fill in the survey, tell me about your concerns and make sure that the final Police and Crime Plan is a true reflection of what matters most to you."

The survey will be open for 12 weeks until Monday, September 30th and can be accessed via lancashire-pcc.gov.uk or by contacting the Commissioner's Office.

The new Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire will be published by the end of 2024 and will run to 2029.