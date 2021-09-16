Lancashire man charged with terrorism offence

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Nelson on May 5 following an investigation by counter terrorism police.

A 41-year-old man was arrested during the warrant.

Today (September 16) Conrad Howarth, of Pinfold Place, Nelson, has been charged with:

- Possession of a document or record of information that was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to section 58(1)(b) Terrorism Act 2000.

- Possession of an extreme pornographic image contrary to section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 28.

