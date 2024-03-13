Lancashire bus passengers asked to report antisocial behaviour on their journeys so new team of safety officers can help
A new seven-strong team has been created to patrol problem spots identified by Lancashire County Council, bus operators and the police. However, passengers are also being invited to highlight any bus services on which there are particular issues..
The hope is that the officers will not only reduce any antisocial behaviour experienced by bus-users, but also serve to educate travellers about what it actually is - and how it can intimidate and affect others.
The scheme is all part of a nationwide trial, with Lancashire being one of four areas selected to take part over the next year.
Duncan Whitehead, manager of the new team of public transport safety officers, launched the scheme at Preston Bus Station. He said: "It's mine and my team's job to help everyone to feel safer using the bus and to help deter antisocial behaviour, so you might see me and my colleagues on patrol on your local bus service or at bus stations across the county.
"We'll be chatting to staff and passengers to find out if they have any safety concerns or issues using buses which we can help with - and helping people to recognise what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when using the bus, where we can.
"I'm one of a team of seven that will be responding to reports of antisocial behaviour, so we can provide help when it's needed.
"If you have experienced antisocial behaviour on your bus journey, please report it to us by text to 81018 and start your message 'Lancashire'."
County Cllr Rupert Swarbrick, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said he believed the officers would “make a real difference in tackling and deterring antisocial behaviour across our transport network”.
"By providing a visible presence, they will reassure passengers that we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour on our bus network. I look forward to working closely with our transport and police partners to deploy these officers where they're most needed, and ensure they make the biggest possible impact in helping everyone feel safe while using the bus," County Cllr Swarbrick added.
Lancashire is investing almost £42m as part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan - with funding from the government - o improve the frequency, reliability and affordability of bus services across the county.
County Cllr Scott Smith, lead member for highways and active travel, said: “Making sure everyone feels safe is also crucial to attracting more people to use the bus for regular journeys."