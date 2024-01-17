Lancashire Violence Reduction Network has installed a knife bin outside Nelson Police Station as part of their ongoing work to prevent knife crime.

Members of the public are able to deposit a knife or bladed article through the bins hatch. The bins will then be emptied by officers from Lancashire Constabulary who will then dispose of the items.

Knife Crime Sergeant Michael Johnson, from Lancashire Violence Reduction Network said: “I’d firstly like to reassure the community that Nelson, like the rest of Lancashire is a safe place. However, knife crime remains an issue across the country and any steps we can take to help make areas safer are a step in the right direction.”

“Knife bins have proved their worth wherever they have been located not just in Lancashire, and I’m delighted that we have been able to secure one in Nelson. We have seen the devastating consequences a knife crime incident can have, so it is crucial that we work together to implement these preventative measures which are proven to reduce the risk of these crimes happening in the first place.”

Knife amnesty bin outside Nelson Police Station

Knife bins are just one of the preventative tactics being deployed by the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN) and their partners. In November 2023, almost 6,000 young people were educated on the impact of knife crime and gangs through schools and colleges across Lancashire.