Katie Kenyon's family plead for patience as search continues

Posting on Facebook, Katie’s sister Sarah Kenyon also urged the general public to follow the police’s recent advice not to undertake their own searches.

Katie (33) was reported missing from home last week. A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the disappearance.

Sarah wrote: “Please can we ask everyone to be very patient.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Kenyon

“It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.

“This is breaking us all and we are all so greatly appreciative of everyone’s help.”

Specialist search teams have today been trawling Gisburn Forest following an appeal last night for information about a silver van which may be linked to Katie’s disappearance.

It is believed that at about 9-30am on Friday (April 22nd) a woman matching Katie’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in the silver Ford Transit registration MT57 FLC to the Bolton by Bowland area. She has not been seen since.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or nearby and may have seen Katie, either in company or on her own, or who saw or has dashcam footage of a van matching the description to come forward.

Katie is described as white, 5ft 9in., with shoulder length strawberry blond/ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt/jacket and white top, black leggings and flip flops.