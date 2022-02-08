Jury in Burnley Marks and Spencer stabbing case discharged and new trial date set
The jury in the trial of a man alleged to have tried to kill two women Burnley's Marks and Spencer store has been discharged.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:50 pm
The manager of Marks Spencer in St James Street was wounded in the neck and a customer was stabbed in the arm on December 2nd, 2020.
Munawar Hussain ( 58) formerly of Murray Street, Burnley, denies two counts of attempted murder.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC dismissed the jury at Manchester Crown Court for legal reasons. A new trial date of Wednesday, July 6th, has been set.