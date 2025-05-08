Jail for violent thug who attacked two-year-old in Burnley
Grant Eddleston attacked the boy with such force that a doctor described the trauma as equivalent to falling from a height of three metres. Eddleston (35) carried out the violent assault in 2019 in Burnley when the child was almost three-years-old.
The victim has fortunately made a good recovery after treatment.
Eddleston had denied causing the injury to the youngster but was found guilty of Section 18 wounding and child cruelty following a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.
Eddleston, of Wesham Hall Close, Wesham, appeared before the same court yesterday where he was sentenced to a total of ten years’ imprisonment. He received an extended licence of three years.
He was described in a pre-sentence report as a high risk to young children. The judge said Eddleston had shown a chilling lack of empathy towards his victim throughout the trial.
Det Sgt Julia Graham, of East police, said: “Grant Eddleston carried out a violent assault on a young boy causing him a serious, life-threatening head injury and then compounded his actions by trying to cover up what he had done. He has never accepted responsibility for his actions and has continually lied in a bid to protect himself.
“I welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity of the offending, and I am pleased that this little boy has made a good recovery after being subjected to such a traumatic ordeal.”