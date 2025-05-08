Jail for violent thug who attacked two-year-old in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 8th May 2025, 16:47 BST
A violent thug who assaulted a young toddler and left him with a fractured skull has been jailed.

Grant Eddleston attacked the boy with such force that a doctor described the trauma as equivalent to falling from a height of three metres. Eddleston (35) carried out the violent assault in 2019 in Burnley when the child was almost three-years-old.

The victim has fortunately made a good recovery after treatment.

Eddleston had denied causing the injury to the youngster but was found guilty of Section 18 wounding and child cruelty following a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

Grant Eddleston has been jailed for 10 years for assaulted a toddler in Burnley.

Eddleston, of Wesham Hall Close, Wesham, appeared before the same court yesterday where he was sentenced to a total of ten years’ imprisonment. He received an extended licence of three years.

He was described in a pre-sentence report as a high risk to young children. The judge said Eddleston had shown a chilling lack of empathy towards his victim throughout the trial.

Det Sgt Julia Graham, of East police, said: “Grant Eddleston carried out a violent assault on a young boy causing him a serious, life-threatening head injury and then compounded his actions by trying to cover up what he had done. He has never accepted responsibility for his actions and has continually lied in a bid to protect himself.

“I welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity of the offending, and I am pleased that this little boy has made a good recovery after being subjected to such a traumatic ordeal.”

