Investigation launched after police and RSPCA officers seize dogs from house in Nelson

Police officers from Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce executed a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act with the RSPCA.

This is the latest in a number of warrants the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce have carried out with the RSPCA in the last six months.

A spokesman for the taskforce said: "We will continue to work with partner agencies to target those who pose a threat to animals and cause them unnecessary suffering."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation between police and the RSPCA is underway after a number of dogs were seized from a house in Nelson yesterday.

In April a number of warrants we carried out in Burnley.

Three people have been reported for summons and will appear at court in January, relating to offences under the Animal Welfare Act and the Protection of Badger Act.