Indecent exposure while asking for directions in Burnley

Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure in Burnley.

The frightening incident happened around 10-20am on Sunday when a woman in her 40s was walking at the junction of St Cuthbert Street and Bulcock Street when she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

The man asked the woman for directions before making an inappropriate comment and exposing himself.

He drove off in the direction of Briercliffe Road.

The man is described as white, in his early 30s with a gaunt face and stubble. He was driving a silver car.

PC Mikaela Peacock of Burnley Police, said: “This incident has understandably left the victim shaken up. It happened in broad daylight and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 653 of 11th November.