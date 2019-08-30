Hundreds turn out to remember Lindsay Birbeck in Accrington

A memorial walk was planned to take place, however, due to the large numbers police advised those attending not to take part. An area of the park was later opened for people to lay flowers and pay their respects. These were the emotional scenes last night.

Lindsay Birbeck memorial walk Those joining the tributes gathered at the Avenue Parade entrance of the Coppice.

Lindsay Birbeck memorial walk Crowds gathered last night.

Lindsay Birbeck memorial walk After speeches from friends of the family, there was a moments silence

Lindsay Birbeck memorial walk Flowers were left at the park.

