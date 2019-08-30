Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Lindsay Birbeck

Hundreds turn out to remember Lindsay Birbeck in Accrington

Hundreds of people turned out last night to remember mum-of two Lindsay Birbeck, in the Coppice, Accrington.

A memorial walk was planned to take place, however, due to the large numbers police advised those attending not to take part. An area of the park was later opened for people to lay flowers and pay their respects. These were the emotional scenes last night.

Those joining the tributes gathered at the Avenue Parade entrance of the Coppice.

Crowds gathered last night.

After speeches from friends of the family, there was a moments silence

Flowers were left at the park.

