Huge number of arrests in Burnley and Pendle as police smash drug supply operation

Police launched Operation Rockwell earlier this year following community concerns about drug supply and cannabis cultivation in the Nelson area with vulnerable people being exploited.

So far more than 50 cannabis farms have been located and dismantled, over 2500 plants and 100 kilos seized with an estimated street value of almost £2m.

In total 25 people have been charged including four people who were arrested yesterday in a series of dawn raids where officers were accompanied by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Police launched a series of dawn raids

He said: "This type of activity is exactly what is needed to disrupt organised crime gangs and to tackle the problems they cause here in Lancashire.

"Not only are these set-ups extremely dangerous and pose serious fire hazards for surrounding homes and residents, but these gangs also exploit vulnerable people and children to farm and distribute drugs for their own gain.

"It's fantastic to see these drugs taken off our streets and I will continue to work with the Constabulary to take the fight to criminals and to make our neighbourhoods safer."

Det. Insp Martin Melvin, from the East Exploitation Team, said: “I am pleased we have managed to secure further charges as part of this extensive and complex investigation. We are committed to tackling and disrupting drug-dealing activity and protecting vulnerable members of society.

"This operation was launched directly on the back of concerns raised by members of the public and I would encourage anyone concerned about criminal activity in their area to contact the police, knowing that we will act on that information and take the appropriate action.”

Anyone with concerns about drug-dealing or any other criminal activity in their area can call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted, in confidence, on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers.org

Those charged are:

Atif Mushtaq 30/10/87 Regent Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Abdul Wahid 23/12/78 Charles Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Rokas Rudokas 16/12/1985 Walton Lane. Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis, possession of CS gas, money laundering

Andrius Zukaitis 17/01/1991 Walter Street, Brierfield. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Daugardas Buta 09/02/1997 Scotland Road, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Justinas Zile 08/02/2000 Athol North Street, Burnley. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Tadas Zdanavicius 28/04/1991 Eagle Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Tomas Ramanauskas 09/04/2001 Belfield Road, Accrington. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Lailolas Mulikas N/A Albion Street, Brierfield. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Ernestas Dapkus 19/10/1989 Scotland Road, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Aidas Radzys 09/09/1980 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis, possess CS gas, Possess Taser

Rimantas Stundze 25/07/1978 Rhoda Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis.

Deividas Vaitkus 30/08/1997 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis, possession of CS gas

Simonas Repecka 27/08/1998 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Aleandro Korbi 29/09/2001 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Modestas Laurikenas 29/01/2001 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Thomas Borodkinas 05/02/2002 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Giedrius Snederis 15/04/1982 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Aleksandras Gedvila 11/05/1989 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Rastauskas Paulis 27/11/1998 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Remigijus Dovidaisis 26/03/1980 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Robertas Burdis N/A NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Klaidus Zakarauskas 10/06/1982 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Egle Zilinskiene 03/09/1977 NFA. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis