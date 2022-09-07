High-value cars stolen in Colne have been recovered in Bradford by police
Two cars worth more than £100,000 that were stolen from a house in Colne on September 4th have been recovered in West Yorkshire.
After cross border work between Pendle officer PC Marsden and officers from West Yorkshire Police, both vehicles have been located in the Bradford area and recovered.
Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the offenders.
PC Marsden said: “We are delighted that the victims have had their property returned as a result of some excellent cross border work between Lancashire and West Yorkshire police. Crimes of this nature are very distressing for victims and often leave a lasting impact on their lives.
“Whilst enquiries to identify the offenders are very much ongoing, we are asking for residents to remain vigilant, and ensure that your property is as secure as possible, particularly outbuildings and garages and report any suspicious activity to the police on 999 (in an emergency) or 101 (non-urgent).”