'High risk' rapist captured and back behind bars after going on the run in Lancashire

Kevin Anthony Wyatt, 37, has been returned to prison after being arrested in the Greater Manchester area today (Friday, September 24).

Also known as David Edge, the 'high risk' rapist was handed a 10 year prison sentence at Preston Crown Court in April 2016 after he was found guilty of two counts of rape against a woman at a home in Barrow in November 2015.

But Wyatt - who has links to Blackpool - was released on licence after serving less than half his sentence and disappeared from approved lodgings in Accrington earlier this month.

On Wednesday (September 22), Lancashire Police alerted the public and said they were "very concerned" by his disappearance.

Det Con Kyle Hazelaar, of Lancashire Police, said: "Wyatt is wanted on prison recall after failing to return to approved premises and we are very concerned following his disappearance.

"He is considered a high risk offender and he should not be approached."

But today (Friday, September 24), the force said Wyatt has been captured and returned to prison to serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence behind bars.

A police spokesman added: "Further to our earlier appeal, wanted sex offender Kevin Wyatt was arrested in the Greater Manchester area earlier today (Friday, September 24).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."