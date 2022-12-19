News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here are 11 more of the most commonly stolen dog breeds in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, including the Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Here are 11 more of the most commonly stolen dog breeds in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to police data.

By Laura Longworth
2 hours ago

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is the most sought-after breed, with thieves taking six Staffies in Burnley and two in Pendle in the past three years, a police FOI reveals.

Our photo gallery details how many of each breed were targeted from 2019 to 2021, and the area from which they were were taken:

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore

1. Whippet

One Whippet was stolen in the Ribble Valley and one Whippet Mix was stolen in Burnley. (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

2. Spaniel

One Spaniel was stolen from Burnley. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

3. Patterdale

One Patterdale was stolen from Burnley. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

4. Pug

The following Pugs were stolen: One in Burnley; One in Pendle. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: JOSH EDELSON

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3