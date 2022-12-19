Here are 11 more of the most commonly stolen dog breeds in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, including the Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Here are 11 more of the most commonly stolen dog breeds in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to police data.
By Laura Longworth
2 hours ago
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is the most sought-after breed, with thieves taking six Staffies in Burnley and two in Pendle in the past three years, a police FOI reveals.
Our photo gallery details how many of each breed were targeted from 2019 to 2021, and the area from which they were were taken:
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3