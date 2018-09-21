Head reassures parents over 'gang fight with weapons' worries

The headteacher of a Padiham secondary school has reassured parents after an 'alarming' police Facebook post that said gangs from across town had been organising fights with weapons near to the school.

The post, which was quickly taken off the Burnley and Padiham Police Facebook page, stated that police had been made aware of large scale fights being organised in the area around Shuttleworth College.

Headteacher Mrs Ruth England said yesterday: "Burnley Police posted an alarming Facebook message this morning about our school which has now been removed. The police mentioned fights and weapons in relation to Shuttleworth College.

"This post should have referred to ongoing community issues involving gangs around Burnley and Padiham. These issues do not originate in any way in our school. They are investigating fears there may be issues later tonight in the community.

"This post has caused a flurry of social media posts and comments which I would urge you to ignore. I would also ask that you do not add any posts yourselves. These activities can generate unnecessary anxieties in the community.

"It is business as usual at Shuttleworth College today. We will have additional staff outside school tonight and police to ensure a smooth end to the day. Please ensure your child goes straight home after school and is not hanging around in the area later on."

There has been an increased police presence in the Whitegate area of Padiham in response to concerns over gang activity.