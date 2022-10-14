Have you seen Callum Parkinson? Police are hunting the Brierfield man in connection with harassment offences
Police are appealing for help from the public in tracking down a Brierfield man wanted on harassment offences.
Callum Parkinson, 22, of Cambridge Street, Brierfield, is 5ft 5in., with short dark hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted for offences of harassment with intent to cause fear of violence and breach of bail.
Parkinson has links to Nelson, Burnley and Blackburn.
Any sightings of Parkinson or information as to his whereabouts, can be reported to [email protected] or by ringing 101.