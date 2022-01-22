Guns, drugs and cash seized by police in Burnley house raid

Officers from Burnley Taskforce found the haul after executing a warrant at an address in the Lyndhurst Road area of the town.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "This week marks our national neighbourhood policing week of action.

"This afternoon, officers from Burnley Taskforce have executed a drugs warrant at an address in the Lyndhurst Road area where we have seized a quantity of drugs, cash and weapons.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stash of cash, drugs and guns seized by police

"Two people have been arrested and will be interviewed this evening by the team.