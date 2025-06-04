A mother goose has been deliberately killed in front of her goslings in Towneley’s Park in a sickening incident involving a motorbike.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking incident happened on Sunday, June 1st, when a motorbike deliberately drove towards a group of Canadian geese, including young, knocking the mother over and killing her.

It was witnessed by nearby resident Kirsty Butler-Flynn who feeds the birds most days, and was left heartbroken by what she saw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty said: “Anyone who has driven through Towneley Park recently, may have seen the beautiful Canadian Geese and their goslings near the pond by the garden centre. Every day, I’ve watched the same gaggle of geese walking their babies safely across the road – the mother always at the back of the line, patiently waiting until they’ve all crossed.

The Canada geese and their young in Burnley's Towneley Park

“But on Sunday, something truly heartbreaking happened. As we drove through, we witnessed an absolute idiot (and that’s being polite!) on a motorbike – no helmet, full speed – ride straight into the mother goose. It was deliberate. Another driver coming the opposite way saw it too – he swerved into her on purpose.

“We stopped immediately - along with the lady in the other vehicle and stayed with her. Sadly, she was badly hurt and she died. It was truly awful to witness, and I have no words for the lad who did this. There was absolutely no reason to harm her – she was simply protecting her babies.

“Afterwards, we found a park ranger and reported what happened. My main concern now is for her goslings, who were left without their mum. The park rangers reassured us that the other female geese will look after the babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please, if you’re in the area – drive slowly, be kind, and remember these animals are just trying to live peacefully in our shared space.”

Kirsty said the incident is just part of a wider issue at Towneley Park currently with motorbikes and quad bikes being ridden through the popular area recklessly, not just on roads but on pedestrian walkways, putting both people and wildlife in danger.

She added: “Towneley should be a safe place for families and animals. I’m calling on the council and local authorities to step in – increase patrols, install barriers and cameras and work with police to stop this escalating problem. We cannot allow such senseless cruelty and anti-social behaviour to go unchecked.”

A council spokesperson said: “It is distressing to hear that a motorbike was deliberately ridden at a goose, which sadly died. Fortunately, the orphan goslings are very likely to be adopted by other pairs of geese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, motorbikes are being ridden illegally and recklessly on streets and open spaces across Burnley and the council is working with the police to tackle this problem.”

According to the council’s website, the rnagers work 365 days a year to ensure that Burnley’s parks and open spaces are clean and safe places for everyone to enjoy.

They work to enforce bylaws and Public Space Protection orders, including issuing fixed penalty notices for littering and dog fouling offences but they are not a security service and will contact the police for more serious offences.

Park rangers also manage parking and are authorised to issue Penalty Charge Notices for parking offences in parks.