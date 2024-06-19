GMP release suspects on bail after large scale amphetamine lab uncovered in Ribble Valley
The early morning warrant on June 13th was executed by GMP’s Wigan Challenger team supported by specialist officers, Lancashire Police, the Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), National Crime Agency, and Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services.
Initial reports that the lab was manufacturing crystal methamphetamine have now been altered and it is thought the lab was manufacturing amphetamines.
Local reports suggest the lab was in a small village near to Clitheroe, though police have not yet confirmed the exact location.
The drugs lab is currently being dismantled and approximately 60kg amphetamine was seized alongside significant amounts of chemicals believed used in the production of amphetamine.
A GMP spokesman said today (Wednesday): “The suspects have been bailed and we are continuing with forensic work at the scenes, safe removal of chemicals and dismantling of the lab.”
A 77-year-old Ribble Valley man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and permitting premises to be used to produce Class B drugs.
The warrant is one of five warrants coordinated across Wigan and Lancashire at 4:30am this morning executed as part of efforts to tackle serious organised crime in Wigan.
Three other men were arrested - aged 62 and 52 from Wigan and a 43-year-old from Leigh - all on suspicion of conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and money laundering. Cash and other items suspected of being proceeds of crime were seized from the addresses.