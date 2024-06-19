Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men arrested in connection to the uncovery of a large scale amphetamine lab in the Ribble Valley have been released on police bail.

The early morning warrant on June 13th was executed by GMP’s Wigan Challenger team supported by specialist officers, Lancashire Police, the Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), National Crime Agency, and Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services.

Initial reports that the lab was manufacturing crystal methamphetamine have now been altered and it is thought the lab was manufacturing amphetamines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local reports suggest the lab was in a small village near to Clitheroe, though police have not yet confirmed the exact location.

GMP arrested three men from the Wigan area and one man from the Ribble Valley in connection to a large scale amphetamine lab

The drugs lab is currently being dismantled and approximately 60kg amphetamine was seized alongside significant amounts of chemicals believed used in the production of amphetamine.

A GMP spokesman said today (Wednesday): “The suspects have been bailed and we are continuing with forensic work at the scenes, safe removal of chemicals and dismantling of the lab.”

A 77-year-old Ribble Valley man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and permitting premises to be used to produce Class B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warrant is one of five warrants coordinated across Wigan and Lancashire at 4:30am this morning executed as part of efforts to tackle serious organised crime in Wigan.