Tony Johnson, 55, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

Police said he was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day.

Officers attended and found Mr Johnson had suffered a “serious head injury”. They administered CPR at the scene before he was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Mr Johnson sadly later died in hospital from his injuries in the early hours of Monday morning (March 6).

“At this time there is no suggestion he was specifically targeted,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A GoFundMe page was later set up in Mr Johnson’s memory by David Ragozzino following the news of his death.

Over £7,000 was raised in just two hours of it being made, with hundreds of people making donations.

Mr Ragozzino said: “Unfortunately, our good friend Tony Johnson passed away early this morning following being on life support since Saturday evening.

“We would really like to help his partner and family at this terrible time with help towards any funeral costs or other financial commitments that they have at this time.

“Please give what you can. Tony was a loyal and true Seasider.”

How can I donate?

A GoFundMe page later set up in Mr Johnson’s memory by David Ragozzino following the news of his death (Credit: GoFundMe)

You can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.

What has Blackpool FC said?

On Monday morning, Blackpool FC paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying they were “shocked and saddened” by his tragic death.

The club invited supporters to pay their respects at a memorial gathering behind the North Stand at 4pm along with the club’s staff and players.

A spokesman for Blackpool FC said: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.

“The Club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

“Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club's staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

“All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends.”

Has Burnley FC issued a statement?

A 33-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding was later bailed pending further enquiries (Credit: Dave Nelson)

Burnley FC also expressed its sadness after learning of the tragedy.

A club spokesman said: “Burnley Football Club are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Blackpool fan, Tony Johnson, in the early hours of this morning.

“We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club.”

Has anyone been arrested?

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.

He was later bailed until June 1 pending further enquiries.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Lancashire Police say they are working with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else was involved in the incident and what exactly occurred.

Det Chief Insp Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated.

“We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened.

“The investigation continues and we will pursue anybody involved to bring them to justice.

“We now continue to appeal for information about what occurred.

“The incident took place in a busy area and we know there were a lot of people around at the time who will have seen all or part of what happened.

“There may also be people who filmed the incident on a mobile phone or captured it on CCTV or dashcam.

“If you do have any footage, and have not yet been in contact with us, please get in touch.

“At the heart of this is a grieving family, who are incredibly distressed by what has happened, so we also ask that if you have any footage you do not share it on social media.

“If you have already done so, we respectfully ask that you remove it.”

Anybody with information can call police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 1262 of March 4.