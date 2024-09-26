Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have charged four men following a spate of burglaries and thefts across rural areas in East Lancashire.

The burglaries and thefts happened between June 30th 2023 and November 12th 2023, totalling 24 high value incidents. Some of the items taken included tools, bikes, quad bikes and diesel, estimated to be worth around £200,000, and £50,000 worth of damage caused in the process.

Polie confirmed that following an investigation by the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce, Oliver McNeil, aged 32, of Harling Street, Burnley, Dillon Irwin, aged 30, of Lockyer Avenue, Burnley, Christopher Fleming, aged 33, of Barclay Avenue, Burnley, and Liam Barnes, aged 31, of Burnley Road, Padiham, have since been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal from another.

Oliver McNeil, Liam Barnes and Christopher Fleming will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on October 28th 2024. Dillon Irwin will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on December 11th 2024.