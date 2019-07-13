Four arrests made on first day of Beatherder Festival

Police are urging festival goers to be on their guard after four arrests were made at the popular Ribble Valley event, which began yesterday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "While the vast majority of people attending Beatherder continue to enjoy themselves and adhere to the law, the small minority that don't will be dealt with robustly.

"Overnight and this morning four males have been arrested for separate incidents. Two arrested for unrelated assaults and one male arrested for possession of a knife and drug offences, while one man arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A."