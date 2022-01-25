'Foolish' Clitheroe man (20) ordered to pay £190 after damaging town's Christmas tree display

The Christmas tree, outside Clitheroe Library, was damaged, which left residents in the area upset and annoyed.

Police carried out CCTV enquiries and launched an appeal for information and following an investigation, a 20-year-old man came forward and confessed to being responsible for the damage.

PC Nigel Keates, of Ribble Valley Police said: "You may recall Clitheroe Town Council's Christmas tree was damaged recently, which many of our residents took issue with. As a result of CCTV, police enquiries and an appeal for information, a 20-year-old male came forward and confessed to being the person responsible.

Clitheroe Town Council's Christmas tree that was damaged

"In conjunction with Clitheroe Neighbourhood Policing Team, Clitheroe Council has requested the matter be dealt with directly between the person responsible and the Council. The male has apologised for his behaviour and stated that sadly he has come to the conclusion that alcohol and he are not best buddies and that he freely admitted that he had been very foolish.