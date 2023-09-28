News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Five men arrested after more than 1,000 cannabis plants seized from disused Burnley property

Five men were arrested after a “significant” cannabis farm was discovered inside a disused property in Burnley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men outside a disused property in Tabor Street on Wednesday evening (September 28).

Officers attended and spotted two men leaving the scene in a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After conducting a thorough search of the property, an extensive cannabis farm containing more than 1,000 plants was discovered.

Most Popular
Five men were arrested after more than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized from a disused property in BurnleyFive men were arrested after more than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized from a disused property in Burnley
Five men were arrested after more than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized from a disused property in Burnley
Read More
Mum who was raped as her daughter slept next door speaks out

Five men, aged 21, 22, 24, 26 and 31, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (September 29).

“Our investigations are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:Burnley